NC man pleads guilty to threatening St. John the Apostle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A South Mills, N.C. man who last year made threats toward St. John the Apostle, the Virginia Beach-based Catholic church and private school, has pleaded guilty to a charge.

Bobby Dale Francisco, who was 30 at the time, pleaded guilty to one charge of threaten by letter, which is a class 6 felony that comes with up to five years in prison.

Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 in September 2024 that Francisco made the threats towards St. John the Apostle — where classes were canceled for two days as a precaution.

St. John the Apostle cancels school Thursday & Friday due to threat

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond, on behalf of St. John the Apostle, said Francisco was not affiliated with the school community, adding "We know this individual sent the threat in response to news coverage he saw related to the school’s recent disciplinary decision since he specifically referenced it."

WTKR News 3 also reported that month a student was suspended from St. John the Apostle for not reporting that a classmate had brought a bullet into school.

Francisco referenced news coverage of the bullet incident and the school's disciplinary actions in his threat, officials told WTKR.

Francisco's sentencing it scheduled for Aug. 13, 2025.