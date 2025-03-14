Watch Now
Parents notified of 'racist harassment' incident involving students at Kellam High

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Kellam High School principal sent out an email on Thursday informing families of a "racist harassment" incident that took place.

The email explained that one student was subject to discrimination from a group of other students.

The principal said a staff member immediately intervened after witnessing a student being harassed by other students. The email said "the students involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible based upon the school division’s code of student conduct."

The email also included a link to the VBCPS's policy on discrimination and harassment.

News 3 reached out to get more details about this incident — however, no additional information was provided.

