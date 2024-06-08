Person injured after crashing into body of water: Virginia State Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police said that a driver was seriously injured after crashing through a guardrail and landing in a body of water in Virginia Beach.

At around 5:45 a.m., on Saturday, police said they responded to a crash on eastbound I_264.

Police said a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it ran off the right side of the interstate and crashed near exit 15.

The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.