Point Break Festival 2026: Slightly Stoopid, Sublime, Dirty Heads to headline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Point Break Festival will be returning for its third year, bringing two days of music performances to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The third annual Point Break Festival will run from June 20 to 21. Doors open at noon on both days with performances beginning at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Point Break Festival will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. All alcohol proceeds will go towards the Virginia Legends Walk Foundation.

Watch previous coverage: Single-day lineup, ticket sales announced for 2025 Point Break Music Festival

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime will be the headlining performances on June 20. Rebelution and Dirty Heads will headline on June 21.

Pepper, The Elovators, The Movement, Less Than Jake, Common Kings, Rome, Kes, The Hip Abduction, Denm, K Bong & Johnny Cosmic, Tropidelic, Landon McNamara, Artikal Sound System, Mihali, Lila Ike, Makua Rothman, Special Acoustic Set by Brandon Hardesty and Ted Bowne (of Bumpin Uglies and Passafire), Beachfly, Joint Operation, Sons of Paradise, and local Virginia Beach favorites Ganjacat, and Lost Soul Society are among the other performances slated for the event.

Local vendors will be set up throughout the area, and cashless options will be available for attendees who register online in advance.