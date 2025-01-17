Police find human remains in Virginia Beach while investigating disappearance of woman missing since 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Human remains were found Friday in Virginia Beach while police were investigating the disappearance of Vicky Cartwright, a woman who went missing in 2023.

Police say the remains were found in the 1000 block of Eaglewood Drive. That's near the intersection of Oceana Boulevard and General Booth Boulevard.

A News 3 crew at the scene observed police tape around a home between two churches on Eaglewood Drive, shown below.

Watch: Scene at Eaglewood Drive after police find human remains during missing person investigation

Scene at Eaglewood Drive after police find human remains during missing person investigation

The remains have not been identified yet, police say. Until then, there are two parallel investigations underway.

The last known date that Cartwright made contact with someone is Sept. 7, 2023, according to online database NamUs. She was 63 at the time she went missing.

Her property was searched numerous times, NamUs says.

News 3 has a crew on this story today working to learn more. This article will be updated with more information.