Police looking for man who hit state trooper in Virginia Beach and drove away

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state trooper was injured during a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they were trying to stop a blue Dodge Charger—who was going 125 in a 55 mph zone—for reckless driving. This was on I-264 eastbound near Laskin Road, police added.

When the car didn't stop, police say a pursuit began. When the car got off the Birdneck Road exit ramp, it turned into a dead-end road and got blocked in by a trooper.

The driver tried to get away unsuccessfully, and the trooper got out of her car to engage the suspect. The suspect then backed up, drove into the trooper, and drove around her car to escape towards Birdneck Road.

The trooper was injured but is expected to be okay.

The suspect is not in custody yet. Police say his Dodge Charger is blue, missing the hood, has a loud exhaust and has a headlight out. The man was wearing glasses and is known to frequent the Oceana Boulevard, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-750-8788.