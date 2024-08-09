Police looking for missing woman last seen near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Virginia Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Thae Ohu, 30, was last seen near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront around 12:06 p.m. on Friday, according to police. Police say she has no way of contacting anyone and drives a red Mini Cooper with a Virginia license plate that reads TUY7634.

Police shared the following description of Ohu: 5'0" and weighs 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Virginia Beach Police Department

Anyone with information on Ohu's whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-385-4101.