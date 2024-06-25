Post Malone to play Virginia Beach amphitheater in October as part of 'F-1 Trillion' tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Rapper Post Malone will be playing Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in October, according to a post on X.

Post will be touring his new album F-1 Trillion with a tour of the same name. The album debuts on August 16, and the Virginia Beach show is scheduled for October 4.

According to a poster for the tour, which describes it as "a collection of country songs," will also see the group The Fools For You join in the fun.

Watch related: Imagine Dragons to play Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in August

Imagine Dragons, Pitbull coming to Hampton Roads

The tour begins on September 8 in Salt Lake City and ends in Nashville on October 19.

Those interested in grabbing tickets can sign up for the artist presale here, or set a reminder for the public sale here.