Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Post Malone to play Virginia Beach amphitheater in October as part of 'F-1 Trillion' tour

Top Stories - Monday June 25
Post Malone
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 25, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Rapper Post Malone will be playing Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in October, according to a post on X.

Post will be touring his new album F-1 Trillion with a tour of the same name. The album debuts on August 16, and the Virginia Beach show is scheduled for October 4.

According to a poster for the tour, which describes it as "a collection of country songs," will also see the group The Fools For You join in the fun.

Watch related: Imagine Dragons to play Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in August

Imagine Dragons, Pitbull coming to Hampton Roads

The tour begins on September 8 in Salt Lake City and ends in Nashville on October 19.

Those interested in grabbing tickets can sign up for the artist presale here, or set a reminder for the public sale here.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice