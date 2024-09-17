Princess Anne Middle teacher arrested for allegedly being intoxicated on school property

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teacher at Princess Anne Middle School was arrested and fired last week for allegedly being intoxicated on school property, according to Virginia Beach Police.

VBPD confirmed that Caroline Power, 56, of Virginia Beach was charged two misdemeanor on September 13 for public intoxication and possession of alcohol on school property.

On September 12 around 1:30 p.m., an officer at Princess Anne Middle School responded to a report of someone intoxicated on school grounds.

Power, who Virginia Beach City Public Schools identified as a teacher, is no longer employed at Princess Anne Middle School.