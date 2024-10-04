Publix holding hiring event ahead of opening of new store in Red Mill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another Publix is preparing to open in Hampton Roads.

The new Publix, located in the Red Mill area of Virginia Beach at Hickman Place, has started hiring for the store's planned opening this winter. The store is being built at Nimmo Parkway and General Booth Boulevard.

They're holding interviews all weekend for full-time and part-time jobs for all departments including Bakery, Deli Grocery, Meat, Seafood, and Produce. Positions include stocking clerks, meat cutters, cake decorators, bakers, and deli associates, Publix says.

Details on the hiring event are as follows:

When: Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree near the convention center. Located at 1900 Pavilion Drive in Virginia Beach.

Before you go, you must submit an application online. You can access that application and see more details on the hiring event here.