Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Pups and Pints hosts birthday party for Landyn Davis

Landyn Davis
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 15, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pups and Pints said it will host a birthday party for Virginia Beach superhero Landyn Davis on Saturday.

Landyn is recovering after a stray bullet hit him in the head while he was playing video games in his home on the night of Feb. 13, which put him in a coma for several days.

Today from noon to 5 p..m., Pups and Pints will host Landyn and all his fans for a birthday celebration.

WATCH: Landyn longs for LEGOLAND trip

Landyn Davis, VB boy shot in head, hoping for LEGOLAND trip

Pups and Pints is an indoor/outdoor doggy destination in Virginia Beach, featuring a dog park, doggy daycare, restaurant, and bar.

The party will feature Sonic the Hedgehog and his sidekick Tails, carnival games, free pizza for kids, and face painting.

For more info visit the event's Facebook page.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice