Pups and Pints hosts birthday party for Landyn Davis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pups and Pints said it will host a birthday party for Virginia Beach superhero Landyn Davis on Saturday.

Landyn is recovering after a stray bullet hit him in the head while he was playing video games in his home on the night of Feb. 13, which put him in a coma for several days.

Today from noon to 5 p..m., Pups and Pints will host Landyn and all his fans for a birthday celebration.

Pups and Pints is an indoor/outdoor doggy destination in Virginia Beach, featuring a dog park, doggy daycare, restaurant, and bar.

The party will feature Sonic the Hedgehog and his sidekick Tails, carnival games, free pizza for kids, and face painting.

