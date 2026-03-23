Pups & Pints in Virginia Beach to close March 29

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pups & Pints, a dog-friendly bar and play space on London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach, will close later this month.

Owners announced the decision in a letter posted on social media, saying the business will officially shut down March 29.

The venue first opened in April 2023, with News 3 there as it welcomed its first customers. In the message, owners reflected on the challenges of launching during the pandemic and continuing to operate through changing economic conditions.

They said the business transformed a long-neglected property into a community gathering space where families and their dogs could spend time outdoors while customers enjoyed food and drinks.

Over the past few years, Pups & Pints hosted weddings, baby showers and fundraisers, while also offering regular dog daycare and play opportunities.

Owners thanked staff and loyal customers for their support, calling the closure “goodbye for now” and saying they plan to remain involved in the Virginia Beach community.