Rainbow Cactus owner pleads guilty to shooting customer in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The owner of Rainbow Cactus, a long-standing Virginia Beach nightlife establishment, pleaded guilty Tuesday to malicious wounding and the use of a firearm after shooting a customer in November 2023.

Alan Phillips admitted to shooting Serina Concepcion on Nov. 3, 2023, leaving her critically injured. Phillips declined to comment when approached by reporters Tuesday.

Court records show that on the evening of Nov. 3, a fight broke out in the parking lot outside Rainbow Cactus. Officers heard gunfire coming from that direction.

According to documents, Concepcion was unarmed but approached Phillips in what he described as a threatening manner. Phillips admitted he fired his gun, injuring her, saying he "saw murder in her eyes," though the victim was not armed.

Concepcion says the bullet entered her stomach and exited through her buttocks, and she still has fragments lodged in her leg. She now walks with the assistance of a walker and was not present in court for the plea hearing Tuesday.

"People need to see my gunshot, people need to see what's happened," Concepcion said in an exclusive interview. "The bullet went in my stomach."

When asked if she has a walker because of the shooting, Concepcion responded, "Of course. Yeah."

Phillips was initially held without bail but later released on a $5,000 secured cash bond. Phillips avoided questions from reporters following a 2024 hearing in the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28.