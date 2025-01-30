Ransom 'scam' on Acevedo family came from outside US: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An unknown source demanded ransom from the family of Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo — police determined the request was a scam originating from outside the United States.

Acevedo's death was determined to be an accidental drowning by a medical examiner. Virginia Beach police say there are no crimes nor foul play suspected in the death of Acevedo. However, his parents received the initial ransom request five days before law enforcement reached this conclusion.

The night after Acevedo's parents realized their son was missing, they took to Facebook Live to ask the community to help finding their son, according to VBPD.

An unknown individual contacted Juan's parents using the messaging app, WhatsApp, and demanded a $500 ransom. The ransom was paid and there was no more communication with the ransomer, according to VBPD.

VBPD said this demand was a scam to obtain money from a family in distress.

“I am deeply heartbroken for the Acevedo family, Juan’s friends, as well as those that had the pleasure of knowing him,” said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate. “This tragedy has had a profound impact on the family, our officers, and the broader community.”