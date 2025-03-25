Red Wing Park to reopen temporarily this weekend amid construction delays

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Red Wing Park will reopen temporarily this weekend, despite ongoing construction delays — the park is preparing to welcome visitors during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

John Hood

While it means the public can go back into the park for a little bit, some residents want to see it reopen officially again.

“I feel let down by the city because it’s been so long," Angela Morrison, a neighbor said.

Residents have been curious about the progress at the park.

“We’ve been peeking around just to see what they’ve done to the park, and everything just seems the same," Morrison added.

John Hood

The city has been working to widen the park’s entrance, repave the entire area, and install a new playground. However, harsh weather, including freezing temperatures in January, has hindered the installation of asphalt, causing delays in the project.

The area has also been too wet to handle the weight of large construction equipment needed to finish the project and install the asphalt road.

Originally set for completion in early 2025, the timeline has now shifted to June.

John Hood

Despite the setbacks, the Cherry Blossom Festival will provide an opportunity for guests to experience the work completed thus far.

Lewis Hatty, a neighbor who has lived behind the park for over 30 years, believes the event marks the beginning of spring for many.

"For the city to recognize that, to put the effort in, to do what it is going to take to reopen the park for visitors just to close it up and finish construction I think they get points for that," Hatty said.

If you are unable to visit Red Wing Park this weekend for the festival, the park will remain open until April 14 before closing again for construction.