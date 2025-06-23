Register today for the annual YMCA Independence Day 5K at Mt. Trashmore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The YMCA of Hampton Roads invites the community to join them on July 4 for the 41st annual Independence Day 5K at Mt. Trashmore, an event celebrating health, community, and philanthropy. This race aims to raise crucial funds for programs that support children, families, and individuals in need throughout the Hampton Roads area.

By participating in the 5K, runners and walkers contribute to enhancing the lives of community members. The proceeds will provide working parents with access to reliable, high-quality childcare, equip children with essential water safety skills, and offer teens positive mentorship and safe spaces for personal development.

The event will feature activities for participants of all ages, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with community spirit. After crossing the finish line, participants can enjoy a post-race celebration, complete with refreshments and local vendors.

Join your neighbors at Mt. Trashmore this Independence Day to run, walk, and support a worthy cause. For more information about the YMCA of Hampton Roads and their programs, please visit the YMCA Hampton Roads website here.