Rockafeller's Restaurant in Virginia Beach closing after nearly 4 decades
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved Virginia Beach oceanfront restaurant is closing its doors after nearly 37 years in business.

Rockafeller's Restaurant announced its last day of service will be Nov. 2. The seafood restaurant, well known for its fish specials and crab cakes, first opened in 1989 on the Rudee Inlet.

Owner Elizabeth "BJ" Baumann said the business is still strong, but she wants to move on from the restaurant to focus on civic interests and family.

Baumann said she plans to help her current crew of 40 people all find jobs as she enters this next chapter.

