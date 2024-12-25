Sentara employee creates holiday light displays to bring patients cheer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Anthony White, a mechanic at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, brings the halls to life as an artist. What began as a friendly competition to decorate parts of the hospital has evolved into a passion spanning more than 30 years.

“I just started doing what I wanted to do, moving from the back of the hospital to the front,” he said.

Every year during the holidays, White sets up festive displays in high-traffic areas, particularly near the main elevator by the cafeteria. “I saw patients, co-workers, and visitors coming through, and I thought, ‘This is the spot,’” he said.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach volunteer receives Everyday Hero Award

Virginia Beach volunteer receives Everyday Hero Award

This year’s theme is Winnie the Pooh. “Patients can’t enjoy the lights and the Christmas season outside, so I give them something to look at inside,” he explained.

White has been working on his murals since February, carving out time whenever he can. His wife remarked, “He’s doing his job every day while also uplifting patients and coworkers with his God-given talent. He’s our everyday hero, Sentara’s everyday hero.”

Colleague Ernie Garcia added that White encourages positivity and teamwork among staff. His generous spirit has fostered connections, providing comfort during the holidays.

Watch related coverage: Chesapeake religious leader fights back tears getting award for his service

Chesapeake religious leader fights back tears getting award for his service

As White approaches retirement, he reflects on how difficult it will be to say goodbye to something he loves so much.

When presented with a News 3 Everyday Hero Award and a $300 gift card from Southern Bank, he said, “Thank you so much. This is awesome. I didn’t expect any of this."