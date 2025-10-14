Sentara Health announces plan to lay off 200+ employees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Citing "operational needs," Sentara Health announced their plans to layoff roughly 220 employees, mainly from Sentara Health Plans, according to the division's president.

In total, 400 positions are set to be eliminated; however, around 180 of these roles were already vacant. This development follows Sentara Health Plans' discontinuation of non-Dual Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans, which is set for Dec. 31.

President of Sentara Health Plans and Executive Vice President of Sentara Health Colin Drozdowski said one third of this workforce reduction impacted those in leadership positions. The impacted employees were notified during the week of Sept. 29 and received at least 60 days' notice.

"These decisions are not made lightly, and our focus remains on communicating directly with our colleagues and supporting them through this transition," Drozdowski said.

Around two thirds of these layoffs are in Virginia, with much of the other third coming from Florida, Drozdowski added.

Being rehired internally remains an option for laid off employees, this is why the exact number of layoffs cannot be confirmed at this time.

This workforce reduction within Sentara Health Plans will not affect members who use Sentara’s Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP), Employer Plans, Individual & Family Plans, or Medicaid.

In total, Sentara Health employs over 34,000 people, according to Drozdowski.