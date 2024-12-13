Single mom thanks supportive Baycliff community after losing everything in house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive fire destroyed a home in the Baycliff area of Virginia Beach Wednesday night, leaving a family without a home before the holidays.

I spoke with Meredith Kash, a single mom who lived in the home with her three kids and her mom.

"The glass was breaking in the window and a bunch of black smoke and heat came in and it got my hand," she said.

Meredith says besides her minor injury, her family got out of the raging fire safely after her dog first alerted her that something was wrong.

"I woke up because the dog started to shake and move the bed and woke me up. Then I woke up and looked outside and heard the popping and I saw the flames," she said.

Meredith says the flames were so intense that they couldn't go out the front door. However, they were able to escape through the back to safety.

Although everyone's okay, the family is worried about their missing pets. The dog got out okay, but they're missing a cat, a ferret and their turtles.

"She's a black and white tuxedo cat... She's [about] 8 or 9 months old. Her name is Trixie and if anyone sees a cat that looks like that, please let us know. I'm really praying she's just out here scared," said Meredith.

Meredith says she's also devastated about losing the place she's spent the past several decades making memories in. She says her children are also struggling to come to terms with not spending the holidays in the comfort of their beloved home.

However, there was one small sign of hope buried in the rubble: Meredith says the single item that survived the blaze was a Bible that carries sentimental value. It was her grandmother's Bible that was passed down to her mother on Christmas of 1967.

"What do you make of it, that this survived?" I asked Meredith. She responded, "God was watching out for us."

Something else that's helping the family navigate the tragedy is the outpouring of support from the community. Her 15-year-old son Tristan said he feels lucky to still have his family and their caring neighbors.

"We are overwhelmed by the care and support and donations. It means everything," said Tristan. "Without any of y'all or anybody helping us, we would be on the streets. We wouldn't have anything."

Meredith also tearfully thanked their neighbors and the first responders who spent about four hours attacking the blaze.

On Thursday, I spoke with the Kash's neighbors who spearheaded the effort to collect donations for the family. If you're interested in helping, click here for more information.