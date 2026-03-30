Six displaced after large fire spreads to two buildings on Archstone Drive: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six people and one dog were displaced by a two-alarm fire on Archstone Drive on Monday afternoon, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Virginia Beach Fire Department and EMS responded to the 4100 block of Archstone Drive and saw heavy smoke coming from the side of a two-story home. The fire was spreading to the building next door, prompting a second alarm to be called, according to VBFD.

The fire was put out around two hours later, according to VBFD.

Six adults were displaced in total; four adults from 4116 Archstone and two adults and one dog from 4112 Archstone. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was contacted to help with housing assistance, according to VBFD.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation, according to VBFD.