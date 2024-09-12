Something in the Water 2024 'locals only' sale for Va. residents happening Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a Virginia resident interested in going to Something in the Water 2024—the Oceanfront music festival conceptualized by Virginia Beach native Pharrell—you're in luck.

This Friday is SITW's "locals only" sale, where Virginia residents will be able to purchase passes before they become available online to everyone.

At the locals only sale, it'll cost $180 for 2-day general admission passes and $450 for 2-day VIP passes.

Details for the locals only sale are as follows:



When : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Hours : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Box Office, located at 3550 Cellar Door Way in Virginia Beach

You must provide a government-issued ID at the locals only sale, the festival says.

There will be no additional fees for passes purchased at the locals only sale.

Each person is limited to two passes per order, and the passes at the sale will be available while supplies last.

This year's SITW will run from October 12-13 on the Oceanfront beach at Third and Eighth Streets.

Festival organizers still haven't announced the lineup, but in August, the city council said they expected to receive the list soon.