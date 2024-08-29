Surf's up! Atlantic Park hits construction milestone as they 'bottom out' wave pool

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Atlantic Park celebrated its "bottoming out" on the park's centerpiece which involves placing the final piece of a building’s tallest structural element Thursday.

The centerpiece being the park's wave pool, which is designed to be the first indoor/outdoor experience in Virginia Beach's ViBe Creative District.

“The wave pool is the heartbeat of Atlantic Park, and we wanted to celebrate getting to the bottom – laying the final pieces of the foundational structure that will soon create an authentic surfing experience,” said John R. Lawson, II, Executive Chairman of W.M. Jordan Company in a press release.

The park will then its attention to the installation of Wavegarden Cove, which is designed to produce over 20 wave profiles designed for beginner-level and expert surfers.

“Imagine four-foot Malibu waves for beginners and longboarders, five-and-a-half-foot waves for the seasoned surfer and, of course, six-foot barreling waves for more experienced surfers,” said Blake Hess, COO of surf park operator Beach Street.

Atlantic Park is designed to open in May 2025 and saw backing from many partners including Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

The park will be providing updates on the construction process online and on Instagram.