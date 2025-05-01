Suspect faces additional charges for shooting that killed 17-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect already arrested for his involvement in a shooting on Sassafras Court now faces additional charges for another shooting that occurred earlier that day, police said Thursday.

Josiah Spann, 18, was initially arrested for the shooting at Sassafras Court on April 14. However, a gun found at the scene, which was reported stolen, linked him to a shooting that happened earlier that day, according to police.

Spann is now being charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to police.

Around 2:33 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the 200 Block of South Budding Avenue. Upon arrival, police say they found a 17-year-old male shot. He was transported to a local hospital and died two days later.

On the same day around 8:30 p.m., a report of shots fired was issued for the 4100 Block of Sassafras Court. Two people were found shot once police arrived. One of the victims was identified as Spann, according to police.

Police say Spann was injured by the person he shot. Both men were transported to the hospital following the incident.