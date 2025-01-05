Teacher attacked in the classroom by student at Virginia Beach school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teacher at Independence Middle School was attacked by a student in a classroom the day before holiday break, Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed to News 3 Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 20, and involved another student, VBCPS said.

The teacher sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital, but is expected to return to school.

VBCPS did not elaborate on the circumstances that led to the altercation.

Families of the students involved were notified.

