The Virginia Beach Wave Trolley celebrates 40 years of service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting Sunday, May 12, The Virginia Beach Wave Trolley will return to service and celebrate its 40th year in the community, according to a release from Hampton Roads Transit.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of this popular service, HRT stands ready to help visitors and residents explore all that the Resort City has to offer," said William E. Harrell, President and CEO.

The trolleys hit popular spots like the Virginia Aquarium and along Atlantic Avenue.

Hampton Roads Transit officials encouraged folks to download their app by Bytemark to purchase tickets.

For route information visit the Hampton Roads Transit website.