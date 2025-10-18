Thousands of Virginia Beach residents unite for No Kings protest at Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of Virginia Beach residents filled Town Center on Friday for a No Kings protest, with demonstrators calling for civic engagement and expressing concerns about what they described as threats to their freedoms.

The No Kings movement, which first gained national attention during demonstrations in June, drew families, professionals and students to the gathering. Protesters carried signs calling for reform while emphasizing the importance of participating in democracy beyond demonstrations.

"Basically out here because there's just been massive overreach by the current administration and we're just out here practicing our First Amendment right and showing people that we will not stand for it," said Steven Michaels, a protester at the event.

For many attendees, the demonstration represented concerns about local and national political decisions affecting their daily lives.

"The 99% of people that make up the population should be in charge of their country and not the one person," Michaels said.

Norfolk State University History Professor Cassandra Newby-Alexander attended the protest and reminded the crowd that civic engagement extends to the ballot box.

"Voting is part of how your voice gets heard — not just in protest but at the ballot box. That's why there's such an effort to stop people from voting," Newby-Alexander said.

Parents and grandparents at the gathering expressed concerns about the future for younger generations in Virginia Beach.

"And I get very angry with what's happening in this country because my kids and my grandchildren deserve what I have — which is freedom — and it's being taken away day by day," said Jack Peirson, a protester.

Few counter-protesters were visible during the demonstration. Organizers and attendees emphasized the connection between protest participation and voting, with Virginia's Election Day scheduled for November 4.