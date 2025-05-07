Three arrested for illegal gun use, shooting during 'Spring Break Weekend:' VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place over Spring Break weekend, according to Virginia Beach police.

The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed the arrests and charges for the following suspects:

Nashun Simmons, 23, has been charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, concealment of a firearm (2nd offense), possession of a switch activator, felony destruction of property, shooting in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, and use of a machine gun.

Jay’nod Harvey, 22, has been charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a trigger activator, wearing a mask in public in commission of a felony, providing false identification to police, and unlawful possession of an extended magazine.

Mark Aranjo, 23, has been charged with possession of a switch activator and use of a machine gun.

Watch previous coverage: 50+ arrested at Oceanfront during chaotic 'Spring Break Weekend'

50+ arrested at Oceanfront during chaotic 'Spring Break Weekend:' VBPD

On April 27 around 3:18 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of 23rd Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police confirmed that no one was injured during this incident despite shots being fired.

Three firearms were seized by Virginia Beach police, one of which was equipped with a trigger switch and an extended magazine, which is illegal to posses in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

These arrests contribute to the significant amount of criminal activity that occurred during a 48-hour time span over Spring Break weekend, as confirmed by Virginia Beach police.

On April 28, Virginia Beach police said 53 people were arrested over the course of Spring Break weekend. This resulted in nearly 200 criminal charges being issued.

A non-comprehensive list of the arrests made was released by the department. Of the 38 people on the list, most are adults in their late teens or early twenties. Those on the list range in age from 14 to 53, and everyone except the 14-year-old are adults.