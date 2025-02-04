Three Dog Night show will mark The Dome's return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Dome music venue has announced its first show for its return to the Oceanfront!

In a full-circle moment, Three Dog Night will take the stage May 4. The rock band gave the final performance in the old Dome venue back on June 30, 1993.

General public tickets go on sale Friday morning. They can be purchased here.

The 3,500-seat music hall is expected to host about 100 events each year. It's part of the $350 million Atlantic Park project spearheaded by Virginia Beach native Pharrell.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says the venue will be "an iconic game changer."

“The Dome will quickly become a go-to destination for music, comedy, and special events, all while paying homage to the legacy of the original Dome — a celebrated home for jazz, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.