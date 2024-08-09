Three Virginia Beach inmates to perform live in jail due to musical program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Three Virginia Beach inmates, known as "The Sound of BDO"(Beat da Odds), will host a live concert in the Indoor Recreation Yard at the Virginia Beach Correctional Facility on August 15 at 1 p.m.

News 3's Angela Bohon first showed you this musical trio, when the correctional center introduced the music program with the intent to give inmates the opportunity to sing and create original music.

Watch: Record deal from jail? VB Correctional Center offers music program to inmates

Virginia Beach jail offers music program to inmates

“We are so excited to finally be able to debut this program, which has been in the works for several months,” said Sheriff Rocky Holcomb. “In addition to providing an outlet for creative self-expression, I believe 'The Sound of BDO’ will boost inmates’ self-confidence, teach them new skills, give them a sense of accomplishment and allow them to have positive interactions with other inmates, VBSO staff and members of the community.”

The trio will perform their original song "Not Just a Number," and local DJ Brandon “Shaggy” Stokes, will host the program and later play it on his radio show, “Shaggy and Friends” on FM Z104.

“Offenders can pay their debt to society without losing their humanity, and we can balance being tough on crime with compassion,” added Holcomb. “Music brings people together, and I believe it can play a crucial role in offenders’ rehabilitation.”