Tidal flooding makes its way into Virginia Beach business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several businesses in Virginia Beach off of Shore Drive saw the impact of this weekend's coastal storm.

“Yeah, that was actually the first time I was on the clock or working when it was flooding up,” Sean King, who works at The Back Deck, said.

King, who has worked at The Back Deck Bar and Café for three years, explained that flooding is a phenomenon that occurs occasionally.

“I think it's more so the inlet than anything else because it wasn’t raining yesterday, so it wasn’t like it was flooded everywhere, but just in this general area,” he said.

As the water was gone on Monday, you could see the water line that was left behind.

Video footage from a patron inside the restaurant on Sunday shows the water pouring over the decks.

"It was coming up to that board up there. We definitely need some rain boots,” King said.

Despite the wet conditions, King said they were still able to serve drinks, and in a way, it was beneficial for business.

He said some people even came back because they wanted to see the flooding for themselves.

“All four of them [customers] came in, and they sat down and drank for a good couple of hours, waiting for the tide to come up just because they wanted to drink in the water,” King said.

With the water receding by Sunday evening, the restaurant returned to normal operations.

The owner stated that they were checking the boards to ensure they were still securely in place and mentioned that they might consider raising the back deck in the future.