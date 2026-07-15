Timbaland to bring two-day CreatørVerse event to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — CreatørVerse, a two-day festival centered on youth innovation and live music, is set to be held at Batten University and the new Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) this October.

Legendary Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland — a Virginia Beach native — and his organization "Timbaland Way Cares" is behind this event. CreatørVerse is set to be held on Oct. 24 and 25.

"CreatørVerse brings together students, local creatives, and industry leaders for a weekend centered on access and opportunity. Saturday's Tech and Talent Expo opens with the NextGen: Future Pathways Experience, connecting area students to careers in technology, engineering, gaming, entrepreneurship, and AI content creation, and closing with the Timbaland Innovation Challenge, a live scholarship pitch competition. Access College Foundation is bringing students from across the region to take part," a press release for the event reads.

A series of free events will be held on Saturday. These events will highlight tech exhibits and live entertainment on the Innovation Lawn. Timbaland will participate in a panel on tech, gaming, military careers and AI prompting., an AI-focused Q&A, and a ticketed conversation about music at the Virginia MOCA. Regional performers will also perform at the Innovation Lawn stage.

A ticketed "90's Experience" event will be headlined by Timbaland and DJ SNS to highlight the sounds of the era.

On Sunday, an invite-only "Melodies and Mimosas" brunch will serve as an appreciation event for the sponsors behind CreatørVerse.

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