Trader Joe's starts hiring crew members for new Town Center location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Trader Joe's is now hiring for its new location in Virginia Beach Town Center.

The company says while the store doesn't have an opening date yet, they are working to hire crew members before it officially starts operating.

The starting pay for crew members is $18 an hour, plus a $10/hour premium on Sundays, the company says. The role also offers retirement plans, store discounts, health plans and paid time off.

Trader Joe's is still under construction at the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at 220 Constitution Drive, near Ulta and Barnes & Noble. Right next to the grocery store will be a new Golf Galaxy.

Development in the Town Center and Pembroke area has been in full swing this year. Across the street, work on the Pembroke Square redevelopment project is underway, with plans to build a boutique hotel and a seven-story apartment complex. Pembroke will also house Funny Bone, which will move from its current spot in Town Center into a larger venue, and a new arcade bar called DraftCade.

The Pembroke Square project also includes Fogo de Chão, which opened its doors back in May.