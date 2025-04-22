Watch Now
New tenants Fogo de Chao, Funny Bone, Hilton ready to fill out redeveloped Pembroke Square

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ground has been broken for several new amenities as part of the Pembroke Square redevelopment project, according to a release sent to News 3 Tuesday.

Details have been shared with News 3 about the new amenities that will be built at the site of the former Pembroke Mall:

  • Tempo by Hilton
  • Fogo de Chão
  • Funny Bone Comedy Club
  • DraftCade
  • The Pembroke, a seven-story apartment complex to be located in the center of the former Pembroke mall

“These additions further our goal of developing a new vision for the former Pembroke Mall while preserving its legacy,” said Ramsay Smith, president of Pembroke Realty Group and asset manager of Pembroke Square. “We remain committed to bringing new and rewarding opportunities to the community and transforming Pembroke Square into a vibrant, central lifestyle destination.”

The $200 million redevelopment project for Pembroke Square first started in Nov. 2021.

