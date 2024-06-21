Trouble on the waterways: Boat runs aground; marine authorities talk safety

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An alarming incident involving a charter boat in Virginia Beach has local marine authorities investigating and spreading the word about boat safety.

Members of the Coast Guard say that on Sunday, a 45-foot boat was seen in “The Narrows” near First Landing State Park, listing to one side then the other. Videos from those in the area show a crowd of people on the bow.

The Coast Guard says its boarding team later responded after it ran aground in Broad Bay. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard later determined the vessel was running an illegal charter operation.

“It was over its capacity. There were over 30 people on a 45-foot boat. They didn’t have enough life jackets for everybody. And that’s the message we’re really pushing is there needs to be a life jacket that fits each member for each member on the boat at all times,” said Master Chief Matthew Graziani, Officer in Charge of the Coast Guard Small Boat Station at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

A spokesperson from the Virginia Marine Resource Commission confirmed that the Virginia Marine Police are investigating to see if oyster beds were damaged during the weekend incident.

The Coast Guard recommends that if you’re boarding a charter boat, ask to see the captain’s Coast Guard-issued merchant mariner’s license and don’t be shy about asking where life jackets are located. Also, whether going on a personal watercraft or a charter vessel, let someone on land know your plan including where you’re going and when you plan to return.

If you notice anything unusual on the waterways, you’re encouraged to call the Coast Guard or 911.