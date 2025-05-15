VB animal rescue facility at capacity due to an influx of return adoptions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hope for Life Rescue, located in the Hilltop area, is an animal rescue facility that is currently over capacity.

This is not due to an influx of strays, but rather an increase in previous adoptions being returned.

In the last two months, the organization has been asked to take back 15 animals that were adopted over the last few years.

John Hood

Pauline Cushman, founder of Hope for Life Rescue, stated, "We have no space here, and every foster home we have is full."

For nearly 25 years, Cushman has dedicated herself to saving the lives of animals through her nonprofit organization, Hope for Life Rescue. The organization aims to rescue strays, find foster families, and secure forever homes for these furry companions.

The group plans to open an expansion to their facility soon. However, even with the additional space, they are still over capacity. Cushman explained that many of the returns are dogs adopted years ago.

She said the facility will take the animal back however, she's reminding those looking to adopt about the importance of considering this decision as adding a member of your family.

John Hood

Cushman emphasized the need for future pet owners to plan for life's changes.

"You may have a baby, or you may have to move across the country, but try to plan for things that are just normal life events and include that pet," she added.

John Hood

Hope for Life offers various ways to assess if an animal is the right fit before adopting.

This includes their fostering program and a "puppy sleepover" event, allowing prospective adopters to take home a puppy for one or two nights to see if they are a good match.

Currently, the organization is processing even more applications for foster homes due to the number of animals being returned.

If you are looking to adopt or foster, click here.