VB based Operation Blessing gearing up to help victims of Hurricane Melissa

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crews with Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing were at a warehouse in Chesapeake Tuesday morning, preparing gear to help victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

Most items and supplies will initially be sent to Miami until the airports in Jamaica reopen.

That is when staff and supplies can be transported to help those in need. The aid includes essential items such as water, food, temporary shelter, and communication supplies.

“We have strong partners that we have on the island, but communication is disrupted right now," Diego Traverso of Operation Blessing, said. "As we speak, the hurricane is passing through the island, and we have lost communication with them. We are praying for them and expecting the best for them, but we are also getting radios for them.”

Operation Blessing indicated that recovery will be a global effort, with crews coming from Honduras, Mexico, and Hampton Roads.

Traverso said crews will likely be down in Jamaica for quite some time.

If you would like to help Operation Blessing with its mission click here.