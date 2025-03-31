VB church looking to move into space occupied by movie theater, but not without opposition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local theater near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront may be closing its doors.

Beach Cinema Ale House, which rents its space off Laskin Road, faces competition from another tenant looking to move in.

Ascent Church, which has been operating off Shore Drive since 2017, is planning to relocate to the current site of Beach Cinema Ale House, about 15 minutes down the road.

However, not everyone is in favor of the change.

"I think the loss of a theater, having a theater there that's been part of the experience of Virginia Beach for such a long time, would be a real shame," said Catherine Shaw, a longtime employee of Beach Cinema Ale House.

Shaw created a petition that has gained over 2,500 signatures, urging city leaders to postpone granting a conditional use permit that would allow the space to be repurposed for religious use.

Ascent Church is seeking to take over the space, but the church's attorney clarified that the decision ultimately lies with the landowner.

"I understand the concerns about losing a movie theater; unfortunately, that is not the decision of the church—that is the decision of the landowner," Greg Bergethon said.

Residents have also expressed concerns about potential traffic issues associated with an 800-seat church on Laskin Road and difficulties in making left turns out of the parking lot.

The attorney mentioned the roundabout as a solution, but due to a lack of public outreach, the city commission deferred the permit decision for another 30 days.

"I was going to suggest a deferral. I think a deferral is very much warranted because a church doesn't just draw from around the area; a church also draws from its community," said Susan Hippen with the Planning Commission.

In the meantime, the church has committed to conducting outreach efforts.

News 3 has reached out to both Ascent Church and the owners of Beach Cinema Ale House but has yet to receive responses.

The next public hearing on this matter is scheduled for April 9.

News 3 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.