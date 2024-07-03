VB City council wants to bring new aircraft to NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An effort to bring more modern aircrafts to a Virginia Beach jet base is what VB city council pushed for in tonight’s city council meeting.

If you live in Virginia Beach, jet noise is nothing new. NAS Oceana is home to hundreds of aircraft and city leaders want that noise to continue.

The Virginia Beach city council unanimously approved a resolution to support the navy in bringing more modern aircraft to NAS Oceana.

Watch: Virginia Beach leaders push to bring future air defense to NAS Oceana

Virginia Beach leaders push to bring future air defense to NAS Oceana

Part of the future is the use of F-35's. They are currently being manufactured by Lockheed Martin in Texas.

"We have the F-18s but they won't be in service forever and there will be a next generation of aircraft that will be coming out," Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach, Rosemary Wilson said.

Some of those jets being manufactured have been positioned on the west coast.

Watch: Meet the Virginia Beach team keeping Navy fighter jets flying over Hampton Roads

Meet the Virginia Beach team keeping Navy fighter jets flying over Hampton Roads

But none at Oceana just yet.

"We want Oceana to be in that discussion as well," Congresswoman Kiggans said.

But not everyone is on board.

"Have you considered the noise impact of the F35s. They are just really loud," one Virginia Beach resident said during public comment at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Watch: Navy cuts ribbon on new training center at Naval Air Station Oceana

'Very special day:' Navy cuts ribbon on new LVC operations center at Naval Air Station Oceana

Another resident supports bringing the jets.

“The next generation is going to be the F35. It’s going bring people here. That plane is the wave for the future. See if we can get the Navy to bring the F35 to Hampton Roads," another Virginia Beach resident said.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans is a former pilot at NAS Oceana.

She says the new air defense could mean better access to defense dollars for military families.

"This resolution and inviting the next generation of strike fighter to come to the city of Virginia Beach will bring investment from the DOD and the military," Kiggans said.

Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson tells News 3's Leondra Head that she hopes this resolution will send a message to the pentagon to put future aircraft at Oceana.