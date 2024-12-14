VB community members work together to find solutions to gun violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Community members and officials in Virginia Beach came together Saturday morning to to find solutions to gun violence.

Community members say they’re tired of seeing their youth lost in the madness.

This month, the Virginia Beach Police Department shared there are 50% fewer homicides this year compared to last year, but 50% of this year’s shootings involve juveniles.

At the forum, gun locks were provided, and officials gave details on programs they are working on to help involve the youth.

The biggest thing community members asked for is for everyone to get involved.