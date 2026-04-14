VB leaders may set 9 p.m. curfew for all ages at Oceanfront for two weekends

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During a closed door meeting held Tuesday, city leaders discussed possible plans to curb crime at the Oceanfront amid Spring Break season.

One proposal would be implementing a 9 p.m. curfew from Rudees Loop to 31st Street for the next two weekends. This curfew would be applicable to everyone, not just those under 18. Leaders say exceptions would be carved out for those staying at hotels, eating at restaurants, going to or from work, on emergency errands or attending designated events in the area.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach city leaders examine what can be done after Oceanfront shooting

Virginia Beach city leaders examine what can be done after Oceanfront shooting

City leaders will hold a public hearing to further discuss this issue on Thursday. A vote will follow the hearing. If approved, this new curfew would go into effect on Friday.

This consideration comes days after eight people were injured during a shooting at the Oceanfront.

“The time is now for us to act, and we must act together. We must build the bridges that we need with the various entities that will put this together. It’s a national problem, it’s a local problem,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said during a press conference held Monday.

Watch related coverage: VB officials provide update on Oceanfront shooting

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Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the incident happened despite increased staffing at the Oceanfront since early March. He added that while additional staffing is expected in this area each year, it usually isn’t necessary this early in the season.

“Historically that is not something we’ve had to do as a police department,” Neudigate said.

An “imminent threat” curfew for minors has already been implemented for a portion of the Oceanfront. That curfew runs from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The stricter Oceanfront curfew was enacted in response to a shooting during the first weekend of March that left six people injured.

“The imminent curfew only applies to that geographical area that we discussed — Rudee to 31st, back to Pacific — only on Fridays and Saturday nights,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.