VB nonprofit helping victims of Hurricane Helene return home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday, volunteers with Coastal Recovery Virginia returned to Virginia Beach after assisting victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, more than a year after the storm devastated the region.

“Up here in this attic, they were sharing the story when the flood rose," Todd Woolston with Coastal Recovery VA, said. "The kids that were in the house were able to get up into the attic, but it kept rising. They tried to break out through that vent to get out onto the roof, and they couldn't. But thank the Lord that help came.”

This story is just one of many still being shared as the community grapples with the impact of Hurricane Helene, which affected families in North Carolina and southwest Virginia. Local organizations, including Coastal Recovery Virginia, are working tirelessly to help rebuild lives and homes.

John Hood

This month volunteers have collaborated with Valley Hope Church to reconstruct a neighborhood near the Swannanoa River, which rose 24 feet above its normal level, flooding homes up to their roof lines.

Throughout the week, volunteers have focused on rebuilding the interiors of houses, providing crucial assistance to local residents.

John Hood

Lindsey Barnett of Valley Hope Church highlighted the financial significance of the volunteers' efforts. "We can rebuild this entire home for around $26,000, as opposed to $250,000 to $300,000 if we were having to pay for all of these hands to come in and make this work possible. When I say it is a game changer, I cannot emphasize that enough. We literally couldn't do what we do now if it wasn't for these guys."

As the recovery continues, the commitment of local and external volunteers remains essential to helping communities heal and rebuild after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene.

If you would like to help Coastal Recovery with their mission click here.