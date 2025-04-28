VB officer shoots suspect threatening someone with knife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer after they threatened another person with a knife on Sunday, according to police.

Around 10:17 p.m., police were called to the 2400 Block of Brasileno Drive to respond to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, police say they found a person holding a knife to the throat of another person.

An officer shot the armed person, who was then sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported following the incident, according to police.