VB Police Chief says stolen guns from vehicles remains an ongoing issue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Earlier this week, Virginia Beach police responded to a cluster of gun violence. Now, they're investigating where those guns came from.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate tells News 3 that guns being stolen from cars remains a persistent concern.

On Monday, six people were injured in three shootings that occurred in Virginia Beach within a 24-hour period.

During a city council briefing on Tuesday, city leaders asked Chief Neudigate for information on the source of the firearms.

While the chief noted that it's too early for a definitive answer, he mentioned that last week, more than 30 cars were broken into in the area where two of the three shootings took place off Bonney Road.

In those break-ins, three guns were reported stolen.

"About 10% of all cars broken into in the city of Virginia Beach produce a firearm that ends up being possessed or used by someone who should not have it,” Neudigate said. “The vast majority of these guns are introduced into the community because people leave them in their cars.”

Neudigate said this not an issue that's only impacting Virginia Beach: it's happening across the country.

In Richmond, state lawmakers recently considered a bill that would have imposed civil penalties on individuals who leave their guns in plain view inside their vehicles. The proposed legislation would have also made it a misdemeanor for someone to not report if a gun went missing from their car.

However, Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed the bill, stating it would unfairly punish victims of crimes committed by others.

News 3 reached out to Del. Michael Feggans of the 97th District, who sponsored a version of the bill. He was unavailable for an interview but provided the following statement:

“The recent string of shootings in Virginia Beach is a tragic reminder of the urgent need for stronger firearm safety laws. This session, I introduced HB1597—the Virginia Safe Storage of Firearms Act—and supported the Senate versions SB1134 & SB1329 , both aimed at reducing gun violence by requiring secure storage of firearms in homes and vehicles and providing educational resources for law enforcement.





Law enforcement officials in Hampton Roads backed our bill, citing the rise in firearms that are stolen from vehicles and the accidental shooting in homes by unsecured firearms as a growing threat to public safety.







Despite this, Governor Youngkin vetoed the Senate’s versions that landed on his desk—choosing to side with the gun lobby







We must prioritize common-sense firearms safety measures to protect all Virginians and I plan on supporting additional measures to keep our kids and our community safe next legislative session.”



Del. Michael Feggans

Despite the violence in the city Monday, Chief Neudigate emphasized that overall shooting incidents are down compared to this time last year.