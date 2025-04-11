VBPD investigating over 30 reports of property damage near Bonney Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents living off Bonney Road are dealing with shattered car windows after police say they received more than 30 reports of destruction of property earlier this week.

Tammy Osby, a resident in the Thalia area of Virginia Beach, shared her frustration, stating, “It’s not fair when you work hard every day and you gotta worry about someone just coming along and breaking in.”

Osby emphasized that it shouldn't be a concern for people to worry about car break-ins in their own neighborhood, especially when you keep your car locked.

Unfortunately, Virginia Beach police confirmed that during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, they received 34 reports of destruction of property, with 14 victims having items stolen from their cars in the Bonney Road corridor.

Osby considered herself fortunate this time, but just a few months ago, she was a victim herself.

“They broke into my car a couple of months ago, they broke into my next-door neighbor's car, and they came back and stole his mom's car during the daytime,” she said.

Virginia Beach police noted that most thefts from vehicles usually involve suspects pulling on door handles that are left unlocked. However, this time, the incidents involved suspects smashing windows.

Police say they've noticed a trend of less extreme thefts in other parts of the city.

“Sometimes, to be honest with you, in the middle of the night, I go to my window, even though I have cameras, to check on my car and check on other people's cars,” Osby added.

Virginia Beach police are reminding everyone to keep valuables out of their vehicles to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim.

After her experience, Osby has taken extra precautions for her car.

“It’s a sensor; if somebody comes and opens my car door, it’s going to go off and get really bright,” she explained.

Police are asking neighbors with security cameras who may have captured anything related to these crimes to call 757-385-4101.