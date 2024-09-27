VB Police looking for males who robbed woman at gunpoint in her car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was robbed by two males at gunpoint in her car on Fern Ridge Road Wednesday night in Virginia Beach, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

In video provided by VBPD, the two suspects can be seen approaching the victim with guns drawn while her car door is open in a driveway.

One of the males appears to reach for something and the woman begins screaming and jumps to the passenger seat. You can then see her leg kick out toward them.

Police say the males demanded her belongings and fled once she began screaming.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspects is asked to call VBPD's Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.