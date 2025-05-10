VB resort area beach replenishment ends, focus shifts to Croatan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you've been at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over the last few months, chances are you’ve noticed piping and construction equipment along the beach.

This was part of the beach replenishment project, which has wrapped up as summer approaches.

Unfortunately, not every area planned in the project received attention.

Since the end of last year, work has been underway at the Oceanfront.

Back in March News 3 was there when work was being done to lay down sand from 15th Street to 45th Street, conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We're already dredging the Atlantic Ocean channel as part of the Norfolk Harbor deepening project. Since we’re dredging, we could either dispose of the sand at an ocean placement site or use it beneficially on area beaches, and that’s what we aimed to do at resort beach,” said Mark Haviland of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Haviland explained that adding more sand to the already healthy profile of resort beach will better protect the area during storms.

However, the project experienced a delay in April when officials determined the sand quality was questionable due to its size and color.

“When we talk about quality, we’re referring to the color that people are used to seeing and the actual size of the sand granules. The smaller the sand, the easier it is for wave action to transport it off the beach,” Haviland said.

After testing, the sand was deemed acceptable.

However, with the offseason officially ending, the project will now need to move to Croatan, leaving some areas at the Oceanfront untouched.

“Croatan is a priority; it currently has a less favorable profile than Resort Beach,” Haviland noted.

Croatan was always part of the project, but crews only completed work from 16th to 21st streets in the resort area.

Any unused funding will return to a hurricane protection fund for future replenishment efforts.

Work in Croatan will impact portions of the beach being open to the public due to safety.

That section of the project is expected to be completed by July 4.