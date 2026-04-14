VB woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for shooting death of elderly dad

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman pleaded guilty to charges she faces in connection with the 2025 shooting death of her 90-year-old father, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

44-year-old Jennifer Mulligan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of felony, prosecutors say. Her initial first-degree murder charge was reduced as a result of this plea agreement.

According to the plea agreement obtained by News 3, Mulligan is set to receive a sentence of 40 years for the second-degree murder charge and three years for the firearm charge. The amount of time she will serve in prison will be determined with the court; however, the agreement notes that the active time "shall be capped at the midpoint of the guidelines as accepted by the Court at sentencing." The agreement also outlines probation guidelines for Mulligan after her release.

Watch previous coverage: Court docs say woman shot 90-year-old father in the head in Virginia Beach home

Court docs say woman shot 90-year-old father in the head in Virginia Beach home

On May 7, around 11:11 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 Block of Rodney Lane. When officers arrived, they found 90-year-old Woodard McClure dead "with a gunshot wound to the head,” court documents say. Police confirmed to News 3 that McClure and Mulligan both lived in the home on Rodney Lane.

During a hearing held on Sept. 9, a 911 call made by Mulligan was played in the courtroom.

Watch previous coverage: "I did what I had to do to take care of the agony," preliminary hearing held for Virginia Beach woman who shot and killed 90-year-old father

"I did what I had to do to take care of the agony," preliminary hearing held for Virginia Beach woman who shot and killed 90-year-old father

In the recording, Mulligan can be heard confessing to the dispatcher, saying "I shot my dad." When asked if she shot her father on purpose or if it was an accident, she said it was on purpose. When the detective asked Mulligan why she shot her father, she said, "I did what I had to do to take care of the agony," News 3 reported back in September.

"But sufficient to say, Jenny has gone through some very difficult times throughout her life, related obviously to her father and other men," Roger Whitus, Mulligan's attorney, previously said.

Mulligan's sentencing is set for Aug. 4.