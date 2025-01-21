VBCPS buses experience widespread mechanical issues amid winter weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Service trucks were dispatched to repair numerous Virginia Beach City Public School buses experiencing mechanical problems on Tuesday.

VBCPS told News 3 that 71 buses faced various mechanical issues, including frozen doors, air leaks, and failure to start. The buses reporting problems were spread across the city.

Four service trucks were sent out to address the issues with the buses.

Watch related coverage: Teacher attacked in the classroom by student at Virginia Beach school

Teacher attacked in the classroom by student at Virginia Beach school

Additionally, VBCPS noted that the high number of callouts on Tuesday exacerbated the situation. Thirty-five drivers called out on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of absent drivers to 75.

This figure is double that of a typical day, according to VBCPS.