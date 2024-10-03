VBCPS holding information sessions on cell-phone-free education policy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools will hold several different sessions on the new cell-phone-free education policy, following VDOE final guidance.

The final guidance came out last month and states that K-12 public schools should adopt a "bell-to-bell" cell phone policy, meaning that phones are off throughout the school day — including during lunch and in between classes.

VBCPS says that it’s committed to following the executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin surrounding the new cell-phone policy in classrooms.

School leaders say they will be holding several different sessions for parents and students to learn more and outline what those policies will look like. Below are the dates, times, and locations for each session:



6-7 p.m. Oct. 16, Kempsville High School (for families and staff at Green Run High, Green Run Collegiate, Kempsville High, Salem High and Tallwood High)

(for families and staff at Green Run High, Green Run Collegiate, Kempsville High, Salem High and Tallwood High) 6-7 p.m. Oct. 23, Princess Anne High School (for families and staff at Bayside High, Cox High, First Colonial High, Princess Anne High and An Achievable Dream Academy-Lynnhaven)

(for families and staff at Bayside High, Cox High, First Colonial High, Princess Anne High and An Achievable Dream Academy-Lynnhaven) 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30, Kellam High School (for families and staff at Kellam High, Landstown High, Ocean Lakes High)



Parent’s can submit their questions in advance of the event at this link.

